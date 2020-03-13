Alaska lawmaker faces voter misconduct, interference charges
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska lawmaker faces charges of voter misconduct and interference with voting stemming from elections in 2014 and 2018. State prosecutors announced the charges against Anchorage Republican Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux on Friday. Charges also were filed against Lisa Simpson, described in charging documents as a former chief of staff to LeDoux, and Caden Vaught, an adult son of Simpson. The state began investigating LeDoux after the Division of Elections reported ballot irregularities in her House race during the 2018 primary. LeDoux at that time said she has never looked for ways to manufacture votes.