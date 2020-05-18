Alaska lawmakers reconvenes with virus screening protocols
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has reconvened for the first time since recessing in late March over coronavirus concerns, with new screening protocols aimed at guarding against the virus. Under the protocols, legislative staff and reporters were required to undergo screening Monday, consisting of a temperature check and questions about travel, contacts and symptoms. Screenings were done by Capital City Fire/Rescue, and badges were issued to be worn in the Capitol noting that a person had been screened. The protocols say legislators may refuse screening. The resumption of the session was prodded by a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of plans for distributing federal coronavirus relief aid.