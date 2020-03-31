Alaska lawmakers set oil check among at around $1,000

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers early Sunday approved a budget that set this October’s oil wealth fund check to nearly every single Alaskan at about $1,000, but didn’t approve a second dividend intended to help residents struggling with the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus. Lawmakers approved the budget, and then took an extended recess. The Senate in its budget plan had included a $1,000 economic stimulus payment. However, KTUU reports that $1,000 was stripped by a conference committee. The budget, which includes $75 million in public health funding to address COVID-19, now goes to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.