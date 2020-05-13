Alaska legislative panel agrees to plans for coronavirus aid
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTOO-FM) — A legislative committee has set aside lingering legal questions and agreed to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plans for $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid. KTOO Public Media reports that many Legislative Budget and Audit Committee members on Monday said getting the money out was more important than haggling over legal authority for the spending. The Legislature’s legal adviser had questioned whether spending not tied to budget items could be approved through the committee process, and the committee’s chair, Rep. Chris Tuck, argued the full Legislature must convene to approve the spending in those cases. Sen. Lyman Hoffman called for action by the committee.