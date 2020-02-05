Alaska legislator proposes doubling state’s motor fuels tax
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska state senator has proposed doubling the state’s tax on diesel and gasoline to increase money available for transportation spending. Republican Sen. Click Bishop of Fairbanks introduced the bill that would also double the cost to register electric vehicles. The bill would double highway motor fuels tax from 8 cents to 16 cents per gallon. The marine fuels tax would also double from 5 to 10 cents per gallon. The increase would raise about $35 million for the state’s coffers and update a tax rate that has not changed since 1970.