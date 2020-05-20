      Weather Alert

Alaska Legislature adjourns after passing aid ratification

May 20, 2020 @ 3:58pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has adjourned after the Senate gave final approval to plans for using more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid. The House adjourned Tuesday after passing a ratification bill, and though the Senate passed an identical bill Tuesday, it still needed to consider the House-passed version to finalize matters. It did so Wednesday, on a 19-1 vote. Lawmakers returned to Juneau Monday after a recess prompted by coronavirus concerns. They were prodded to return by a lawsuit that challenged the constitutionality of the funding plans. Attorney Joe Geldhof said his client planned to continue contesting the underlying constitutional issues raised by the case.

