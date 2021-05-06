Alaska man gets 99 years in execution-style killing of teen
PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A man involved in the 2016 execution-style killing of a teenager was sentenced to 99 years in prison. Palmer Superior Court Judge Gregory Heath on Wednesday sentenced Dominic Johnson for first-degree murder with 20 years suspended. The Anchorage Daily News reports Johnson got another 20 years for kidnapping, assault and other charges. Johnson and three others were convicted in the assault and execution of 16-year-old David Grunwald near the Knik River. Another defendant reached a plea deal and was sentenced to 45 years. The pandemic has delayed sentencing for the other two defendants. All were teens at the time of the killing and were tried as adults.