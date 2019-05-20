Alaska man given Coast Guard medal years after girl’s rescue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man has received the U.S. Coast Guard’s second-highest civilian honor for saving a girl from drowning when they were both children more than 20 years ago.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that George Lambert received a silver lifesaving medal in Anchorage Saturday for rescuing Pamela Smith.

Officials say Lambert and Smith were among a group swimming at a sandbar near Kotzebue in northwest Alaska in 1998 when he was 10 and she was 12. Smith was pulled into the current and Lambert swam out 100 feet (30 meters) to tow Smith to safety.

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Dale led a three-year campaign to recognize Lambert.

The award was presented by Coast Guard Rear Admiral Matthew Bell during a ceremony attended by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Corps corrects end date for Pebble project comment period Alaska ferry service may have to pay armed Canadian police Troopers arrest suspect in death of Fairbanks woman Ex-University of Alaska Anchorage professor sued Federal money announced to fight Alaska spruce bark beetles Bear hunter found dead on Kodiak Island
Comments