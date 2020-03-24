Alaska mandates self-quarantine for anyone flying to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — State officials announced new measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Alaska. These include a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for anyone arriving in Alaska on an airplane from another state or nation. Other measures include stopping operations of businesses like nail or hair salons or tattoo parlors, where people cannot maintain a 6-foot distance. Officials said there will be no gatherings of more than 10 people. The restrictions come as Alaska’s infection rate rose to 36. Four new cases were reported Monday, all in Anchorage.