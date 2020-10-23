      Weather Alert

Alaska man’s weapons sentence included Holocaust education

Oct 23, 2020 @ 9:24am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man was required to learn about the Holocaust and read books about overcoming extremist beliefs as part of a federal sentence for illegally owning a machine gun and silencers. The Anchorage Daily News reported Michael Graves of Anchorage read assigned books and took classes during his incarceration that were aimed at moving him away from extremist viewpoints. Graves was sentenced Wednesday to the 18 months in prison he has already served since his arrest and three years of supervised release. Prosecutors expressed concerns Graves could have committed a mass shooting because of social media posts with violent rhetoric.

