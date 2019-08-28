      Weather Alert

Alaska marijuana industry cites tax concerns

Aug 28, 2019 @ 12:39pm

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska marijuana grower Dane Wyrick is closing up shop and blames the state’s cannabis tax.

Wyrick says the tax, combined with production and other expenses, is too burdensome to keep his Anchorage operation called Danish Gardens open.

Cultivators are responsible for the tax, which is $50 an ounce when marijuana is sold or transferred from a grow facility to a retail shop or product manufacturer. There is a lesser tax rate for immature bud and trim.

According to state figures, the number of those delinquent is nine times what it was a year ago, standing at 45. Late taxes due with accruing penalties and interests total about $1 million.

Many in the industry blame the tax, though some also see an unlimited number of licensees as part of the problem.

