Alaska mine project developer proposes dividend program
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A company that wants to build a copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major U.S. salmon fishery in southwest Alaska says it plans to offer residents in the region a dividend. But critics pan the move as a stunt to try to win or show public support for the proposed Pebble Mine. The Pebble Limited Partnership says at least $3 million a year would be distributed once construction begins, with five people who sign up this summer picked to receive an annual $1,000 until construction. Pebble is seeking a major permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.