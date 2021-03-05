      Weather Alert

Alaska Native group, Neiman Marcus settle lawsuit over coat

Mar 5, 2021 @ 10:00am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska Native cultural organization and the luxury department store Neiman Marcus have settled a lawsuit over the sale of a coat with a copyrighted, geometric design borrowed from Indigenous culture. The Sealaska Heritage Institute said in a statement on Wednesday that it has agreed to work with Neiman Marcus and 11 other defendants to resolve the issue under U.S. and Tlingit law and cultural protocols. KTOO Public Media reported that Sealaska lawyer Jacob Adams says the settlement terms are confidential but that some of the lawsuit’s effects may become public. Neither the Dallas-based department store nor its Alaska lawyers immediately responded to requests for comment.

 

