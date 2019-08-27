      Weather Alert

Alaska officials extend wildfire season through Sept. 30

Aug 27, 2019 @ 12:38pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska officials have extended the state’s wildfire season through Sept. 30.

KTUU-TV reported Monday that the Department of Natural Resources announced the season will be extended due to continued warm, dry conditions.

Alaska’s statutory wildfire season normally begins Apr. 1 and ends Aug. 31.

The season’s official extension under state law means small- and large-scale burn permits will be required for open debris burning or the use of burn barrels through Sept. 30.

The announcement Monday marks the first extension since legislation in 2006 shifted the five-month season to begin and end one month earlier.

Officials say 682 fires have burned more than 3,906 square miles (10,116 square kilometers) this season.

An emergency burn closure remained in effect Monday for the Kenai Peninsula and Matanuska-Susitna boroughs.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

