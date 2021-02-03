Alaska officials kill moose after woman posts feeding video
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Wildlife Troopers killed a moose after a woman posted a video on social media showing herself feeding and petting the animal. Anchorage Daily News reported that troopers say the juvenile male moose had become comfortable around people and had become posed a public safety risk. The video posted on Facebook by Angel Bunch of Palmer was sent to Matanuska-Susitna authorities. The live video showed Bunch feeding carrots to the moose and petting the animal from the doorway of her home. Alaska State Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel says animals fed by people can become aggressive when their human food sources end.