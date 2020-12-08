      Weather Alert

Alaska officials say landslide danger remains after storm

Dec 7, 2020 @ 4:17pm

HAINES, Alaska (AP) — State Troopers have suspended the search for two people missing after a landslide in Haines amid continued rain and the likelihood of additional slides. Torrential rains prompted several landslides in the community last Wednesday. The largest, about 600 feet wide, took out four homes. David Simmons and Jenae Larson have been missing since the slide. Simmons, a business leader, owns one of the homes destroyed. Larson, a kindergarten teacher, rents an apartment above Simmons’ garage. Troopers say they will reevaluate search efforts if new information or evidence is located. More than four dozen families have been evacuated and others warned to be ready to also leave their homes.

 

