Alaska officials to consider sooner vaccines for teachers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska health officials say they are considering bumping up teachers on the state’s vaccine list as more students have restarted in-person instruction. Tessa Walker Linderman, a top vaccine official with the state Department of Health and Social Services, made the announcement on Thursday. The state has prioritized health care workers, seniors 65 years of age or older and long-term care residents and staff so far. Teachers 50 years of age or older, residents that have two or more high-risk health conditions and other essential workers are currently set to be prioritized next.