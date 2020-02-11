Alaska pair arrested on charges of stealing mail, documents
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have arrested two suspects accused of stealing mail from hundreds of people. KTVA-TV reported 33-year-old Earnest Linton and 29-year-old Shannon Calvo were found in possession of open mail. Troopers say they have identified hundreds of potential victims across multiple cities. Troopers say an off-duty trooper saw Linton tampering with mailboxes in the Soldotna area around 3 a.m. Feb. 6. The Anchorage residents face charges including second-degree theft, opening or publishing contents of sealed letters and obtaining an access device by fraudulent means. They are represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Monday.