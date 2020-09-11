Alaska pilot sentenced for lying to accident investigators
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska pilot convicted of lying to federal investigators after a fatal 2014 crash has been sentenced to a 12-month prison term. The Anchorage Daily News reported Forest Kirst was found guilty of obstructing crash investigations performed by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board. A judge sentenced Kirst to a year and a day in prison, three years of probation and a $5,000 fine. Three Canadian tourists and Kirst were all seriously injured when the August 2014 sightseeing flight crashed after leaving Bettles, 241 miles northwest of Fairbanks. Passenger Darrell Spencer died just over a month later.