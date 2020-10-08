Alaska plans $50M in coronavirus relief for fishing industry
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska has released a plan to divide $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding payments among fishing industry workers affected by the pandemic. CoastAlaska reported the state Department of Fish and Game proposed a split between charter guides, the commercial fleet and seafood processors of 32% each. The state also proposes setting aside portions of the funds for subsistence and aquaculture at 3% and 1% respectively. Federal guidance suggests the state set aside more than half of its relief funds for processors, about a third for commercial fishermen and 5% for sport fishing guides and lodges.