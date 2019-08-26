      Weather Alert

Alaska police arrest students for planning school shooting

Aug 26, 2019 @ 12:42pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska authorities say two middle school students have been arrested after another student overheard their plans to carry out a school shooting.

The Juneau Empire reported that the Juneau Police Department arrested two 13-year-old students Thursday at Floyd Dryden Middle School after receiving a phone call from a parent of the classmate who overheard plans.

Authorities say the arrested students were charged with felony terroristic threatening in the second degree after completing an investigation.

School officials say the district sent emails to inform parents there was no threat to their children, and phone calls would be made to explain what happened.

Officials say school proceeded as normal following the students’ arrest.

Authorities say students and parents are encouraged to report any threats to the authorities.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

