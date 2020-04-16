      Weather Alert

Alaska pot board plans another meeting on emergency rules

Apr 15, 2020 @ 5:16pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The board that regulates Alaska’s legal marijuana market on Wednesday discussed but did not decide on proposed emergency rules that would allow people to order cannabis by phone or online and pick it up at authorized stores amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Marijuana Control Board asked for revisions, with plans to reconvene Friday. The proposal would allow retail marijuana shops to take orders by phone or online for pickup at the shop. The shops would have to verify the recipient’s age and have video surveillance equipment covering the pickup area. Shops also would need to submit plans describing and depicting a delivery option.

