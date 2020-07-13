      Weather Alert

Alaska protesters interrupt campaign event with animal heart

Jul 13, 2020 @ 9:06am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Protesters in Alaska carrying a banner and a caribou heart interrupted a reelection campaign event for a U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan. The Anchorage Daily News reported the small group of protesters were restrained and escorted out by staff and attendees at the Republican Sullivan’s campaign launch event in a hangar near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Saturday. A video posted online showed Sullivan’s campaign manager restraining a protester, who dropped the heart. At least two other protesters attempted to rush the stage carrying a banner that read Heartless Sullivan in protest of his record on Alaska Native issues.

