Alaska Railroad Corp. reports a profit of $21.6M in 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska ((Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce) — Alaska Railroad Corp. officials say the state-owned company made a $21.6 million profit in 2019 on improved freight business. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the rail company’s net income was a 17% increase over its $18 million in 2018. The result was the company’s third consecutive year of annual profits. An annual report published April 1 says the $21.6 million net return was generated from $203.9 million in revenue, amounting to 7.5% revenue growth over 2018. The railroad’s operating revenue increased 8% to nearly $177.6 million and led to operating income of $4.7 million last year.