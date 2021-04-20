Alaska Railroad reports 94% decline in ridership in 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Railroad has reported that ridership fell by about 94% between 2019 and 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Alaska’s News Source reported last Saturday that 522,000 people rode the Alaska Railroad in 2019 and only 32,000 people rode it last year. That prompted a loss of of about $8 million for the company. The railroad has also moved less freight around the state because of the pandemic. The railroad moved 26% less freight in 2020 compared to 2019. The state-owned railroad’s main route stretches from Seward to Fairbanks and has a stop in Anchorage.