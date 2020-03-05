Alaska raises preparedness level around new coronavirus
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska has raised its level of preparedness as cases of the new coronavirus have emerged on the West Coast, including in Washington. Alaska health Commissioner Adam Crum and the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, briefed state legislators Wednesday on preparations. Zink urged calm and kindness and encouraged people to get flu shots, to help keep the state’s limited capacity health care system from being overwhelmed. Crum says the Dunleavy administration is working on ways to help people get early refills on prescription medications in case those are needed as part of a person’s preparations.