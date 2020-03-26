      Weather Alert

Alaska regional airlines forced to cut services and staff

Mar 26, 2020 @ 3:58pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KSKA-FM) — Some Alaska regional air carriers say they have cut services to communities and positions from their payrolls in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Alaska Public Media reported the cuts follow a March 20 appeal by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy for residents to stop non-essential travel. Ravn Air is Alaska’s largest regional carrier and has announced it will temporarily cut 146 of about 1,300 positions. Northwest Alaska carrier Bering Air has announced a significantly reduced schedule. Warbelow’s Air in Fairbanks says tour charters have been canceled but that it will provide essential services including medical evacuations and fuel and mail delivery.

