Alaska regulators fine Hilcorp $30K for oil meter violations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KSKA-FM) — Alaska regulators have fined Hilcorp Energy Co. $30,000 for meter-related violations at an oil and gas field on the Kenai Peninsula. The regulators cited the company’s history of violations as a factor for the penalty. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said in an order that Hilcorp failed to submit required meter performance reports for the Beaver Creek unit in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. The reports detail how accurately meters measure the volume of oil or gas leaving a field. The state uses the readings to calculate royalties owed to the government.