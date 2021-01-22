      Weather Alert

Alaska renters could wait months for $200M federal virus aid

Jan 22, 2021 @ 7:06am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska renters will have to wait for an undetermined amount of time before receiving allotments of up to $200 million in federal coronavirus aid. Anchorage Daily News reports that the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. will oversee the rental assistance in much of the state. But the corporation says it is still making plans to distribute the funds. The money approved by state lawmakers is 20 times the amount distributed by the housing finance corporation last year to renters and homeowners in a smaller aid program. The corporation says the first priority will be helping renters who are behind in their payments.

 

