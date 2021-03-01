Alaska reports far fewer flu cases this season and 2 deaths
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Health and Human Services has reported fewer than 100 influenza cases in the state during this flu season. That’s down from close to 400 cases at this time last year. The Anchorage Daily News reported on Sunday that while 13 state residents died of the flu last season, two flu deaths have been recorded so far this season in Alaska. Carrie Edmonson is a state nurse epidemiologist who compiles the state’s weekly flu snapshot report and she says the 2018-19 flu season yielded almost 12 times more flu cases in the state compared to the ongoing 2020-21 season.