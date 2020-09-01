      Weather Alert

Alaska reports second virus-related death at elder-care home

Sep 1, 2020 @ 12:13pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska health department says a second resident of a state-supported elder-living center in Anchorage who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The department, in early August, announced three residents of the Anchorage Pioneer Home and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, the department said three of the five staff members who had to that point tested positive had been released from isolation. And it says 10 of the 14 residents who had tested positive had recovered.  The department says a second resident who had tested positive recently died but did not provide further details.

