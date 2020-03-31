Alaska residents to use tax credits to increase air quality

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTVF-TV) — Local governments in Alaska will be able to create and utilize property tax credits to increase energy efficiency and air quality under a bill passed by the Legislature. The Senate approved the bill Thursday. The measure now heads to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy for final approval. Bill sponsor and Democratic state Rep. Grier Hopkins says the measure will allow local governments, businesses and homeowners to maximize local dollars circulating in local economies while also increasing air quality in the state. KTVF-TV reported that the bill is not expected to mandate or direct governments.