      Weather Alert

Alaska restaurant program helps businesses and community

Jan 19, 2021 @ 6:15am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A grant program established to help restaurants struggling under the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is reaping rewards for the businesses and those consuming their goods. Alaska Public Media reports that the Restaurant Rescue program aims to keep restaurants busy while feeding residents in need. United Way CEO Clark Halvorson says 16 restaurants benefiting from the grant program have delivered more than 41,000 meals to community members since the initiative was established in October. The Municipality of Anchorage has allocated $600,000 to help launch a second round of the program, while the Alaska Community Foundation has contributed $125,000.

 

You May Also Like
President-Elect Biden Unveiling $1.9T Plan To Stem Virus & Steady Economy
Mike Pence Calls Kamala Harris To Offer Congratulations
Young votes against Trump impeachment
Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas
Biden Introduces The “American Rescue Plan”