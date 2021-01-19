Alaska restaurant program helps businesses and community
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A grant program established to help restaurants struggling under the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is reaping rewards for the businesses and those consuming their goods. Alaska Public Media reports that the Restaurant Rescue program aims to keep restaurants busy while feeding residents in need. United Way CEO Clark Halvorson says 16 restaurants benefiting from the grant program have delivered more than 41,000 meals to community members since the initiative was established in October. The Municipality of Anchorage has allocated $600,000 to help launch a second round of the program, while the Alaska Community Foundation has contributed $125,000.