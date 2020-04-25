      Weather Alert

Alaska river ice breakup starts, residents brace for floods

Apr 24, 2020 @ 4:29pm

BETHEL, Alaska (KYUK-AM) — Ice has broken up as temperatures have risen along an Alaska river, forcing residents to prepare for possible flooding. KYUK-AM reported the ice started breaking up on the Kuskokwim River above small community of Nikolai on April 21. Officials say an ice jam is developing 24 miles downstream. Ice in the Aniak River and smaller tributaries has also broken up. As the breakups continue, the National Weather Service has predicted ice jams and flooding along the river in the coming weeks. The agency asks residents to share information about ice and snow conditions and prepare to try to minimize flood damage.

