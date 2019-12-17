Alaska Roadless Rule public comment scheduled to end Tuesday
JUNEAU Alaska (AP) – The public comment period for the draft environmental impact statement on the Alaska Roadless Rule has nearly come to an end.
The Juneau Empire reported the comment period will close Tuesday at midnight.
Comments can be submitted on the U.S. Forest Service website and mailed or hand delivered to a forest service ranger station.
The 2001 Roadless Rule prevents road construction and timber harvest on about 91,400 square miles of inventoried roadless areas owned by the forest service.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will consider six alternatives to the Roadless Rule.