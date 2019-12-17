      Weather Alert

Alaska Roadless Rule public comment scheduled to end Tuesday

Dec 17, 2019 @ 12:38pm

JUNEAU Alaska (AP) – The public comment period for the draft environmental impact statement on the Alaska Roadless Rule has nearly come to an end.
The Juneau Empire reported the comment period will close Tuesday at midnight.
Comments can be submitted on the U.S. Forest Service website and mailed or hand delivered to a forest service ranger station.
The 2001 Roadless Rule prevents road construction and timber harvest on about 91,400 square miles of inventoried roadless areas owned by the forest service.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will consider six alternatives to the Roadless Rule.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
McGinley's/Mix Trivia Question of the Week
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Phone Pic Friday!!!
News from KFQD