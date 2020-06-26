      Weather Alert

Alaska SeaLife Center takes on 6 rescued harbor seal pups

Jun 26, 2020 @ 8:59am

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska SeaLife Center has increased its occupancy by six after a group of newly rescued harbor seal pups arrived at the facility this month. The Peninsula Clarion reported the center in Seward began housing four female seals and one male that were found in the Cook Inlet area and another male pup rescued in Juneau. The center says the pups arrived malnourished and dehydrated but without significant injuries. Wildlife Response Program Curator Jane Belovarac says the pups range in age from two weeks to one month.  All are in in similar stages of recovery.

