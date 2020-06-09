Alaska state ferry crew member tests positive for COVID-19
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU-TV) — Officials say a crew member of an Alaska state ferry in the Aleutian Islands has tested positive for COVID-19 and sailings are cancelled until further notice. KTUU-TV reports the Alaska Department of Transportation says a crew member of the M/V Tustumena tested positive after displaying symptoms Saturday. The crew member was isolated from other staff and passengers prior to being tested. The ferry had 35 crew members and no more than 60 passengers traveling from Homer to Dutch Harbor in Unalaska. Officials determined 16 people working as crew members on the vessel came in close contact with the infected person.