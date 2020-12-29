      Weather Alert

Alaska still deciding when groups will get COVID-19 vaccine

Dec 29, 2020 @ 7:45am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Health officials in Alaska are still determining who will receive the coronavirus vaccine and when because the number of available doses remains limited. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the state has administered about 11,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Friday in the first phase of vaccination that began this month. Officials say the state had about 60,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available for this month, but it’s unclear how many vaccines are allotted for January. It hasn’t yet been decided who will fall into the second phase of vaccination.

 

You May Also Like
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change
US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
President Trump Vetoes Defense Bill
Georgia US Senate race: Ossoff again campaigning in overtime