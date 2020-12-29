Alaska still deciding when groups will get COVID-19 vaccine
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Health officials in Alaska are still determining who will receive the coronavirus vaccine and when because the number of available doses remains limited. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the state has administered about 11,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Friday in the first phase of vaccination that began this month. Officials say the state had about 60,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available for this month, but it’s unclear how many vaccines are allotted for January. It hasn’t yet been decided who will fall into the second phase of vaccination.