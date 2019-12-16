Alaska students butcher moose carcass to learn life skills
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Students at an Alaska high school have received lessons in anatomy, life skills and the state’s cultural traditions by butchering a moose carcass.
The Anchorage Daily News reports that about 30 Chugiak High School students butchered the animal during recent a World Discovery Seminar class.
The school says the program with about 125 participants emphasizes in-depth learning and hands-on activities that help students become multifaceted thinkers.
Teacher Brian Mason got a special hunting permit granted for cultural education so he could killed the moose. The students will cook some of the meat and eat it at a dinner.
The rest will be donated to charity.