Alaska Supreme Court rules against Pruitt election challenge

Jan 8, 2021 @ 3:22pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled against Republican Minority Leader Lance Pruitt’s bid for a new election after a recount showed he lost his state House seat by 11 votes. An attorney for Pruitt had asked the court to order a new election, arguing state election officials did not properly act in changing a polling location. But the Supreme Court, in a brief order, said it agreed with a lower court that Pruitt had not met the burden to sustain an election contest. A recount showed Pruitt had lost to Democrat Liz Snyder by 11 votes.

 

