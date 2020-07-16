Alaska teams with center to quickly train contact tracer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Health Department officials are partnering with the UAA Center for Rural Health and Workforce to quickly train 500 contact tracers needed to help limit coronavirus outbreaks. The Anchorage Daily News reported that officials initially hoped to train 500 contact tracers by June 30 but so far only 177 people had completed the training through July 10. Another 480 were registered and 990 people had expressed interest in becoming a contact tracer. Rural Health and Workforce Director Gloria Burnett said officials were seeking assistance on the matter and the UAA center had the resources to help.