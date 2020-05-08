Alaska to allow limited reopening of gyms, bars

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gyms, pools and bars will be allowed to open with limitations starting Friday under the next phase of the state’s plan to reopen parts of the economy that had been forced to shut down amid efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Under the plan, other businesses that were allowed to reopen April 24 will be able to boost their capacity. The state health commissioner says, starting Friday, bars, gyms, libraries, theaters and other entertainment venues can reopen with limited capacity. Officials continue to urge general precautions as the state moves to further reopen, including maintaining physical distance from people not in one’s household and wearing cloth face coverings.