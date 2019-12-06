Alaska to receive $36M federal grant for earthquake recovery
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska has been awarded a $35.8 million federal grant to support earthquake disaster recovery efforts.
KTVA-TV reported the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the grant in response to the damaging quake that struck south-central Alaska Nov. 30, 2018.
Officials say the HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Program helps communities rebuild after natural disasters and prepare for future ones.
Officials say this is the first time Alaska has received funds through the program.
Alaskans impacted by the 7.1 magnitude quake have received nearly $130 million through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Association.