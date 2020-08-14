Alaska to seek additional $300 a week unemployment benefits
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state is seeking to provide an extra $300 a week in jobless benefits to Alaskans under an option offered by the federal government. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the decision Thursday. It is not clear yet when the money might be available. Patsy Westcott, with the state labor department, says an executive order by President Donald Trump provides for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to states through a grant application process. She says states have until Sept. 20 to submit applications. Congress in response to the coronavirus earlier this year approved payments of an additional $600 a week for unemployed workers; those benefits recently expired.