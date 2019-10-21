      Weather Alert

Alaska troopers seek 4 men in suspected gunpoint robbery

Oct 21, 2019 @ 11:39am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska troopers have released an alert seeking help in finding multiple men suspected of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that Alaska State Troopers sent an alert Saturday after four young men stole about $100 from a Wasilla gas station.

Authorities say the men held up two store employees with a handgun.

There were no reports of injury.

Authorities say the men are believed to be in their mid-teens to early 20s.

Authorities say they fled the scene in a white Chevrolet or GMC truck heading north.

Troopers ask that anyone with information about this case or the identities of the men reach out to authorities.

