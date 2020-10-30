Alaska university chancellor accepts new job in California
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage has announced plans to take a new job as the president of a California university. Chancellor Cathy Sandeen says she has accepted an offer to become president of California State University, East Bay. Sandeen was appointed to the top position at the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2018. The university says her last day will be Jan. 3. Sandeen took over before a magnitude 7.1 earthquake damaged the Anchorage campus and as the University of Alaska system began to deal with a steeply declining budget leading to numerous program cuts.