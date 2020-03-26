      Weather Alert

Alaska US census response trails the rest of the nation

Mar 25, 2020 @ 4:40pm

BETHEL, Alaska (KYUK-AM) — Officials say Alaska’s response rate to the ongoing U.S. census count is half the national average. KYUK-AM reported that only 11% of Alaskan households have responded to 2020 census forms mailed to residents. Officials say 140 million census forms have been sent to households nationwide so far and that 22% of the forms have been completed. The coronavirus outbreak has prompted the U.S. Census Bureau to close field offices and delay door-to-door interviews until April. Census education group Alaska Counts warns the state will not receive a fair share of federal funds and programs if an accurate count is not made.

