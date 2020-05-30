Alaska virus relief excludes companies that took federal aid
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Alaska small businesses affected by the coronavirus that have already received federal aid will not be eligible for a state grant program. The Anchorage Daily News reported a plan crafted by the administration of Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy in late April excluded previous recipients of federal coronavirus relief funds. Alaska’s $290 million small business program scheduled to begin June 1 will be administered by the Alaska Department of Commerce. An official says the exclusion rule was included before a second round of federal aid was enacted to ensure all Alaska small businesses got access to some relief.