      Weather Alert

Alaska will send Permanent Fund Dividend checks early because of virus

May 21, 2020 @ 4:51pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says checks from the state’s oil-wealth fund will begin going out to residents three months earlier than usual because of economic hardships caused by the coronavirus. Dunleavy says these are extraordinary times and says the checks will go out starting July 1. He said it’s important to ensure Alaskans have cash in their hands. This year’s check is expected to be around $1,000. Dunleavy’s office says the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend Division that determines eligibility has received more than 670,000 applications. His office says the division estimates nearly 600,000 people will receive the payment by July.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
California Gov. Newsom formally endorses Biden for president
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings