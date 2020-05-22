Alaska will send Permanent Fund Dividend checks early because of virus
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says checks from the state’s oil-wealth fund will begin going out to residents three months earlier than usual because of economic hardships caused by the coronavirus. Dunleavy says these are extraordinary times and says the checks will go out starting July 1. He said it’s important to ensure Alaskans have cash in their hands. This year’s check is expected to be around $1,000. Dunleavy’s office says the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend Division that determines eligibility has received more than 670,000 applications. His office says the division estimates nearly 600,000 people will receive the payment by July.