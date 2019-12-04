      Weather Alert

Alaska workers fired after video reveals package throwing

Dec 4, 2019 @ 1:39pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage company has fired and disciplined workers after a video showed them throwing Amazon.com delivery packages to each other in a warehouse.
The video of workers at the Legacy Logistics warehouse near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was posted to Facebook on Thursday and shared more than 4,000 times.
The video shows employees throwing packages. Some of the parcels land on a concrete floor.
Naniq Global Logistics Vice President Kim Howard has not said how many of the workers were fired, noting that various disciplinary actions have been taken.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
McGinley's/Mix Trivia Question of the Week
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Phone Pic Friday!!!
Add an event to the Mix!